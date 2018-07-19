Junior golfer makes ace, albatross ... in back-to-back holes

Remember a couple of years ago when junior golfer Mason Nome made a hole-in-one and an albatross in the same round while playing casually in Texas? Well, on Thursday another junior golfer achieved the feat.

Only this time, the kid made his ace and albatross in a competitive round and in back-to-back holes.

Conor Kelly, a 16-year-old from Bangkok, Thailand, was competing Thursday in the final round of the AJGA Junior Golf Hub Championship at 6,711-yard Country Club of Halifax (Mass.) when he stepped on the eighth tee at 13 over for the tournament.

With two swings of the golf club, he was suddenly 8 over.

On the 198-yard par-3 eighth hole, Kelly pured a 5-iron that cut softly right at the hole.

“I didn’t see it go in, but when I walked up and saw it in the hole, it was a good feeling,” Kelly told Golfweek via phone.

It was Kelly’s first hole-in-one, but he kept the same ball in play for the next hole, the 480-yard, par-5 ninth, where Kelly hit driver to 220 yards to set up a 4-iron into the green.

“I didn’t hit it too well, so I thought it might come up short in the bunker,” Kelly said. “But then I got up there and it wasn’t in the bunker. When I saw it in the hole, it was pretty crazy.”

The odds of making a hole-in-one are 12,000 to 1 for an average golfer and 3,000 to 1 for a Tour pro, according to the National Hole-in-one Registry. The odds of making an albatross are considered by many to be around a million to 1. There is no known number for making both in the same round, let alone in consecutive holes, which has to be astronomical.

Kelly, a Class of 2019 golfer who has yet to commit (he is visiting Boston College on Monday), went on to birdie the next hole, the par-4 10th, for the rare 1-2-3 on the scorecard. He finished the round at 5-under 67 – and with the same ball.

“I thought it might be a bit of good luck,” Kelly said. “So I just rolled with it, tried to hit good shots and hoped I didn’t lose it.”

Now, though, the ball will go on his shelf with the rest of his golf ball collection. He used to collect balls from every course he played. He also has several autographed balls, including two from Sergio Garcia.

Sorry, Sergio, but this latest ball trumps your two.