My Bag: Kevin Kisner, 2018 British Open

Kevin Kisner's Callaway irons David Dusek/Golfweek

The clubs Kevin Kisner used to shoot 5-under 66 Thursday at the 2018 British Open:

DRIVER: Callaway Great Big Bertha (8.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Green 65TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Green 75TX shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex (18 degrees), with Matrix Ozik Altus Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex UI (3), Apex Pro 16 (4-9), Nippon NS Pro Modus 3 120 TX shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52 degrees), SM6 (58 degrees), with Nippon WV 125 X shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

