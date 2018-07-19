My Bag: Kevin Kisner, 2018 British Open

The clubs Kevin Kisner used to shoot 5-under 66 Thursday at the 2018 British Open:
DRIVER: Callaway Great Big Bertha (8.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Green 65TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Green 75TX shaft
HYBRID: Callaway Apex (18 degrees), with Matrix Ozik Altus Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex UI (3), Apex Pro 16 (4-9), Nippon NS Pro Modus 3 120 TX shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52 degrees), SM6 (58 degrees), with Nippon WV 125 X shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
