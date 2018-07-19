Pro plays St. Andrews with hickory clubs after opening 68 at British Open

Brandon Stone is having quite the week.

The 25-year-old South African closed in 60 at the Scottish Open to win that event and earn a spot in the British Open.

He promptly used that opportunity to play Carnoustie in 3-under 68 and put himself in contention through 18 holes. His round even included an incredible dose of good fortune at the end.

But that’s not all.

After Stone’s stellar round, he decided to turn Thursday into an even greater dream day with a nice quick trip over to a special links…

AM: Shoots 68 in The Open at Carnoustie PM: Plays Old Course, St Andrews with his new hickory clubs @BrandonMStone is the envy of golfers everywhere. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/omWgOh33yt — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 19, 2018

“The envy of golfers everywhere” sounds about right.

There seems to be no reason to change a thing.