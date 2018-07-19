WATCH Sergio Garcia hit from water, make great recovery at British Open

You may have to hit from some crazy spots at baked-out Carnoustie. Sergio Garcia can certainly attest.

The Spaniard hit his drive too far Thursday at the 471-yard par-4 10th, as his ball traveled over 400 yards to reach a burn. That’s tough, but also something that players knew going in could happen at this British Open with how these balls were running out.

It seems Garcia, already out in 2-over 38 in his opening round, would have to take a penalty stroke and drop. Not so!

The ball got far enough in the burn and stayed far enough back from the front wall for him to hit out. That’s pretty remarkable in a body of water that may not be more than 10 yards across.

Even with that luck, Garcia had to show some great touch to get this to splash out far and high enough to get back on land. The Spaniard pulled it off marvelously:

Sergio Garcia drove it in the burn on the par-four 10th but, managed to pull off this great escape shot.#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/7oVpfG6xOa — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) July 19, 2018

Just your average first two shots on a long par 4.

Garcia unfortunately could not get up and down for par after that recovery. The resulting bogey somewhat blunted the touch of that shot from the water.

Regardless, a fun moment from Garcia in an otherwise dreary Thursday from him thus far.