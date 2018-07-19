Sung Kang: 'I think I did the right thing'

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Eighteen days since being accused of cheating, Sung Kang is insisting he did nothing wrong.

“I followed the rules by the rules official,” said the 31-year-old Kang. “I think I did the right thing.”

Kang was called out by fellow PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen, who claimed Kang has purposely taken an incorrect drop during the final round at TPC Potomac. Dahmen, along with a ShotLink operator, disputed where Kang’s ball had crossed a lateral hazard at the par-5 10th hole.

After a ruling by an official, Kang was allowed to drop much closer to the hole than Dahmen believed he should have. Kang went on to save par, finish third and punch his ticket to the British Open, where he opened with a 2-under 69 Thursday at Carnoustie.

Kang said he didn’t find out about Dahmen’s accusations, which appeared on Twitter late Sunday evening, until Monday around noon when he got word via email.

“The way he said it, in Twitter, was not right,” Kang said.

Kang chose to release a statement through the PGA Tour.

The statement read: “He is standing by the ruling that was made by PGA Tour Rules officials on Sunday and will have no further comment, other than he is looking forward to focusing on finishing out the season strong, and he is excited about the opportunity to play in the Open Championship again in a few weeks.”

Kang said the accusations initially angered him. He said he wanted to speak out, but decided not to, hoping it all would just go away. It hasn’t. He seemed close to breaking his silence Thursday, but didn’t reveal his side of the story.

“I really want to say a lot of things about it, the truth about what happened, but no comment because I’m not going to say anything,” Kang said. “I think I made the right decision. … Even when I say something, a few people still kind of think i still did something wrong. And if someone believes in me, they aren’t going to trust what Joel said.”

Kang said he briefly met with Dahmen before the first round of last week’s John Deere Classic. But that meeting was on the driving range before the players’ rounds. Kang, who had hoped to meet with Dahmen again to talk more, ended up missing the cut.

Now, he’s unsure if that conversation will ever happen.

“I tried to. I really tried to, but it didn’t work out great,” Kang said.

Talk with other Tour pros has been nonexistent, as well, Kang said.

“If I talk about it more and more it gets worse and worse and worse, and it’s not going to really help my golf game at all,” Kang said.

Kang didn’t seem worried about his reputation taking a hit through this ordeal. He also doesn’t plan on changing the way he approaches similar rules situations in the future.

“Why? I did the right thing,” Kang said. “There’s not point in changing.”

Instead, Kang is trying to enjoy his week at Carnoustie. He’s off to a good start. Yet, on a picture-perfect day in Scotland, a cloud is seemingly still hanging over Kang.