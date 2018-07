Tiger Woods makes his return to the Open Championship for the first time in three years Thursday.

The 42-year-old looks like he’s ready for Carnoustie, and we’ll keep track of all his progress. Follow his entire first round, shot by shot, below:

Pre-round

Already some news, as Tiger (who tees off at 10:21 a.m. ET) showed up to the course sporting KT Tape on his neck. We have the details on that here, and apparently it’s not a huge cause for concern: