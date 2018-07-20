Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 British Open: How to watch Round 3 on TV

Jul 20, 2018; Carnoustie, SCT; A view of the leaderboard during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

2018 British Open: How to watch Round 3 on TV

2018 British Open

2018 British Open: How to watch Round 3 on TV

American golf fans get to sleep in — or stay out really late — early Saturday morning if they want to watch live TV coverage of The 147th Open Championship.

Coverage on NBC and Golf Channel begins at 4:30 a.m. Eastern time, as the outlets continue more than 50 hours of live coverage from the major.

Tiger Woods is even par heading into the weekend. Woods begins Round 3 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern, paired with Shaun Norris in the 24th game. Phil Mickelson, also even after two rounds, begins at 8:05 a.m. His game also includes Austin Cook.

Co-leaders Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner. Both Americans sit at 6-under. They are paired in the 40th game of the day, which begins at 11 a.m. Eastern.

2018 British Open TV Schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)
7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)
7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (NBC)

The will also be live streaming available at TheOpen.Com and GolfChannel.com.

, , , , , 2018 British Open, PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home