2018 British Open: Kevin Kisner co-leads after closing double bogey in Round 2

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Kevin Kisner is keeping good company this week.

He was a new addition to a frat-like rental house that has become a British Open tradition and includes Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson.

That’s seven major titles split among four of six occupants, and Kisner is hoping to make it eight and five this week as he enters the Round 3 at Carnoustie tied for the lead at 6 under with housemate Johnson.

“I learned that everybody’s going through the same stuff and trying to shoot the lowest score possible, and everybody puts their pants on the same way I do,” Kisner said. “So they’ve just won a few more times than I have and probably got a couple more zeros in their bank account.”

They’ll eat dinner together and talk a lot of golf, and “everybody will share their horror stories.”

Despite getting off to a stellar start, Kisner can definitely add to that discussion after a 1-under 70 Saturday. He was 8 under par for the week and two shots clear of the field standing in the left side rough on 18, with 150 yards to carry the dreaded burn protecting the front of the green.

Kisner pulled 8 iron. It wasn’t enough.

The ball came out “like a high flop shot to the right” and bounced just in front of and then into the burn. That meant a double-bogey 6 to end the day and no chance at the outright lead, but Kisner wasn’t second-guessing himself too much.

“Looking back, you could hit a sand wedge and a sand wedge and have a good look at (par),” Kisner said. “The way it was sitting, I didn’t think it was an issue to get it in one of the bunkers and have a good chance at (par) either. Just one of those things that came out completely different than we expected. I’ll live with that more than chipping out and laying up from 20 feet.”

It was the first double bogey of the week for Kisner, who held the overnight lead by himself after a 5-under 66 in Round 1.

He’s won twice on Tour but never really contended at a major before last year’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow that ultimately went to Justin Thomas. He led by one shot entering the final round and carded a 3-over 74 to finish four shots off the lead, hitting it into the water on No. 16 to erase any title hopes.

Kisner said Friday he was able to put it all behind him pretty easily, and he’s looking to give it another run to measure up with his roommates for the week.

“What are you going to do?” Kisner said. “You can’t beat yourself up over hitting a poor shot. I don’t think I mismanaged the way I played. Things happen for a reason, and hopefully I’ll have another chance to prove that I can do it here.”