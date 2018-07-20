Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 British Open: Las Vegas odds favor Tommy Fleetwood heading into weekend

Jul 20, 2018; Carnoustie, SCT; Tommy Fleetwood plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

2018 British Open

Tommy Fleetwood has emerged as the Las Vegas betting favorite to win the 2018 British Open as play heads into the weekend.

Fleetwood is getting 11-2 odds to capture the Claret Jug Sunday, according to golfodds.com and Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman.

Co-leader Zach Johnson is next at 13-2, followed by Rory McIlroy at 7-1, defending champion Jordan Spieth at 8-1, Rickie Fowler at 9-1, and fellow co-leader Kevin Kisner at 12-1.

Before Open Championship, Dustin Johnson was the betting favorite at 12-1. The No. 1 golfer in the world, Johnson missed the cut at Carnoustie.

Here are the latest featured Open odds:

Tommy Fleetwood 11-2
Zach Johnson 13-2
Rory McIlroy 7-1
Jordan Spieth 8-1
Rickie Fowler 9-1
Kevin Kisner 12-1
Xander Schauffele 16-1
Tony Finau 16-1
Matt Kuchar 18-1
Pat Perez 25-1
Brooks Koepka 25-1
Erik van Rooyen 50-1
Alex Noren 50-1
Tiger Woods 50-1
Thorbjørn Olesen 60-1
Danny Willett 60-1
Francesco Molinari 60-1

