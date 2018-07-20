2018 British Open: Las Vegas odds favor Tommy Fleetwood heading into weekend

Tommy Fleetwood has emerged as the Las Vegas betting favorite to win the 2018 British Open as play heads into the weekend.

Fleetwood is getting 11-2 odds to capture the Claret Jug Sunday, according to golfodds.com and Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman.

Co-leader Zach Johnson is next at 13-2, followed by Rory McIlroy at 7-1, defending champion Jordan Spieth at 8-1, Rickie Fowler at 9-1, and fellow co-leader Kevin Kisner at 12-1.

Before Open Championship, Dustin Johnson was the betting favorite at 12-1. The No. 1 golfer in the world, Johnson missed the cut at Carnoustie.

Here are the latest featured Open odds: