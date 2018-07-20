2018 British Open: Pat Perez fires 68 to challenge for lead, blows off some steam

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland—Pat Perez went to the steam room.

The Carnoustie driving range allowed Perez to stew over a final-hole bogey that cost him a share of the 2018 British Open lead. He eventually returned to discuss his excellent second-round 68.

“I didn’t want to talk to you guys,” he said moments after television audio caught another of his legendary F-bombs. “Just don’t want to talk to you guys.”

But this is Perez. Talk, the 42-year-old Sirius radio co-host eventually did. In spades.

Landing in the top 10 after a major round for the first time since the 2007 PGA Championship (T-6), Perez eventually weighed in on his major championship record, love for firm links and the Scottish golf fans.

“Terrible” he said of his play in majors. “I was sixth. Didn’t even break top five.”

Perez did, however, find a new way to play the infamous par-5 sixth hole after thinking it was less than inviting for shorter drivers.

“I couldn’t hit driver on six because I couldn’t fly that second bunker,” he said. “I don’t want to hit it in. And going right is really no plus. I hit 4-iron, 4-iron, 9-iron, which I kind of like that play.”

Like so many players, Perez says he was slow to warm to links in his initial 2005 voyage at St. Andrews. But when the golf is firm and fast, he loves what he’s finding at Carnoustie.

“That’s what’s so awesome about this place is you can play it so many different ways,” he said.

Perez, whose wife is expecting their first child in four weeks, discussed the welcome distraction of the impending delivery and took particular pleasure in playing before the Scottish galleries.

“They know that it’s hard,” he said. “The knowledge of those people is just phenomenal. That’s what also makes it so special. You don’t have drunk guys out in the bushes making fun of you. I mean, they’re really knowledgeable. It’s enjoyable to play here because, when they clap, they actually mean it, not just clapping to clap. That’s what makes — it makes it really special.”

Perez has the chance to do something special this weekend as long as he can manage his steam.