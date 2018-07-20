2018 British Open: What Tiger Woods said after his 71 in Round 2

Tiger Woods shot another 71 Friday at the British Open to remain in contention at Carnoustie.

Woods had a birdie putt just miss on No. 18, but had to settle for an even-par finish after 36 holes. He will be around for the weekend and sits six shots back of morning leader Zach Johnson.

Here are some of what he had to say after his play Friday, parts of which came when he was speaking to Jimmy Roberts of NBC/Golf Channel:

On the conditions in Round 2 vs. Round 1:

“It was a test. But I have to say the fairways were a lot easier to hit today. They weren’t as fiery. The ball wasn’t traveling as far on the ground and we could get after some of these lies. Yesterday was a little more defensive. (Today) we could be a little bit more offensive, which was nice.”

On the lowest number we may see Friday afternoon:

“Most of the top guys yesterday played in the morning when there was no wind. This afternoon, I’m sure somebody will shoot a six or seven (under par). It’s playing a little easier. The only difference is that they’re going to get the greens we had yesterday afternoon that were a little bit wobbly. There’s a little bit of a trade off there.”

On his play vs. Round 1:

“Today wasn’t quite as good … but I finally birdied a par 5.”

On what Sunday may look like:

“It’s going to be a crowded leaderboard. At the end of the week there’s going to be about 10 guys with a chance to win on Sunday.”

On the support he’s received at Carnoustie:

“I’ve played will in Scotland. And I haven’t played The Open Championship in a couple of years. So, it’s just fantastic to have the support we have. For as many people (who) came out in the rain today, and supported us, and nine is one of the furthest points in the golf course, and they walked around the course, cheering for us, it’s certainly very appreciative.”