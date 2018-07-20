Barbasol victory for Josh Teater 'would be like a thing from God'

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — All things equal, Josh Teater shouldn’t be at the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour this week.

But the native of nearby Lexington, who potentially damaged his standing on the Web.com Tour by accepting a sponsor’s exemption, was set on teeing off here no matter the consequences.

“A lot of people say it’s a huge risk, but I wouldn’t miss it here for anything,” said Teater, 39.

The risk has created an incredible possibility.

Teater carded a 6-under-par 66 second round Friday to move to 10-under for the tournament. The Morehead State graduate is tied for fifth after he was one of 41 of the field’s 132 players to complete their rounds when play was halted by thunderstorms.

Making the cut further validated Teater’s decision.

He entered this week 31st on the Web.com Tour money list. The top 25 at season’s end earn a PGA Tour card, so missing a weekend to play the PGA Tour event could cost Teater full-time status in 2019.

But, after rolling in an eagle and four birdies Friday, he’s in position for victory and the $630,000 winner’s share of the purse.

“To be in this position is even a bonus,” Teater said. “But that’s why we came: to try to win.”

Troy Merritt held the lead at 15-under when a downpour of rain and lightning strikes chased everybody at Keene Trace Golf Club indoors.

Big finish means big decision for Teater

A top-10 finish at the Barbasol would gain Teater entry to next week’s PGA Tour stop at the Canadian Open in Oakville, Ont. That scenario would force Teater to make a difficult decision: continue play for at least another weekend on the PGA Tour or return to the Web.com Tour and aim to move into the top 25.

That’s for the future. The present moment could not, according to Teater’s closest supporters, be scripted any better.

“We’ve always talked about how awesome it would be to have a tournament in Lexington,” said wife Ashley Bell Teater. “For it to finally get here has been exciting.”

The Teaters are a Lexington love story. He grew up here and she played basketball at nearby Georgetown College. They met in Rupp Arena during John Calipari’s Big Blue All-Stars versus The Villains charity event in 2011. And they were married in First United Methodist Church on High Street. y

“It means the world to us to be here,” said Ashley Teater, a Monticello native. “He took a risk to come play, but there’s no way he would have missed it. It’s so fun to have all these people out.”

‘Tear jerker’ for home crowd

When Josh Teater’s name was announced Thursday before the opening hole, a large crowd made it clear the hometown favorite was beginning his round.

“That was a tear-jerker,” said Donna Rhodus, Teater’s mother. “Just all the clapping and the fans wouldn’t stop. I travel a little bit to watch him, but just being here is easy and fun. All these people here following him has been great.”

Rhodus followed her son every step of the way Friday. So did Ashley Teater and dozens of family, friends and supporters.

“If they could all be like this, it would be awesome,” Josh Teater said. “I’m a people person, so just having people around is good for me. I kind of feed off it.”

Teater shot a 4-under 68 Thursday in the first round and backed that up Friday with a strong start. He birdied the first hole and putted for eagle and settled for birdie on the par-5 second. After another birdie on No. 5, he rolled in a 13-footer for eagle on the sixth.

He finished the round with 13 pars and one more birdie on 17.

“I saw some putts go in early and got hot,” he said. “Wish I could have had a few more go in in the middle, but I got one there on 17 coming in.”

In the process, Teater moved 23 spots up the leadership, into a tie with Hunter Mahan and Shawn Stefani.

He admitted to scoreboard watching during the round to track the leaders.

“I see it,” Teater said. “I take a peek. See where you are, but I try to not to let it influence what I’m doing.”

Weather is a concern the remainder of the tournament and a decision about where Teater will play next could become a question mark. But the chance for victory this close to home has made it well worth the risk.

“The ultimate goal here is to get a win,” Ashley Teater said. “That would be like a thing from God. It couldn’t be a more perfect story.”