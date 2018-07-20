Live blog: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood charging at British Open lead

The Open Championship continues Friday at Carnoustie.

We’ll be tracking all of the action as players look to position themselves heading into the weekend. Follow all Round 2 progress below:

UPDATE No. 13 (7:13 a.m. ET): Zach Johnson coaxes in a short birdie putt at the 14th and is now tied of the lead at 5 under!

Good stuff from the 2015 champ.

UPDATE No. 12 (6:58 a.m. ET): McIlroy makes bogey at 15 after leaving himself 260 yards for his second shot at the par 4 and missing his approach well short and left. He needed a 15-footer for par to drop but it didn’t.

He’s 4 under and one back now Fleetwood is still 4 under with two to play.

UPDATE No. 11 (6:43 a.m. ET): Rory!

McIlroy goes back-to-back with birdies at 13 and 14 and he’s now tied the lead at 5 under. He’s -3 on the day. Daring play to get there, as he drove into a bunker at 14 and instead of wedging out, he blasted toward the green. He did get it over the lip and near the green and then got up and down for birdie.

UPDATE No. 10 (6:34 a.m. ET): Let’s not overlook that Jason Day has birdied Nos. 2, 6 and 10 to move to 3 under overall. He’s just two back.

McIlroy bogeyed No. 12, but comes right back with a mid-range birdie putt at the 13th to move himself back to 4 under. He’s one back once again.

UPDATE No. 9 (6:29 a.m. ET): Fleetwood continues his charge.

A birdie at the 14th puts him 5 under for the round and now within one of the lead at 4 under overall. Man this guy can go low! Meanwhile, Tiger Woods has started par-bogey-bogey-birdie and is 1 over overall.

UPDATE No. 8 (6:19 a.m. ET): For the second straight year, Justin Thomas is falling apart on Friday after a good Thursday.

The World No. 2 opened in 67 last year only to miss the cut after a second-round 80. This year, he started with 2-under 69 and was cruising at 2 under overall until he made three straight double bogeys from Nos. 6-8 and plummeted to 4 over.

He goes from three back and in contention to now outside the cutline. A brutal, swift shift. Overall, it was a 6-over 42 to start his round.

UPDATE No. 7 (6:02 a.m. ET): The course record holder is showing his stuff Friday.

Tommy Fleetwood (who holds that record with a 63) is 4 under on his round through 13 and 3 under overall. He’s rocketed 43 spots to a tie for seventh and is just two back.

UPDATE No. 6 (5:40 a.m. ET): As Tiger opens his round, Rory McIlroy continues his charge.

McIlroy rolls in a 15-footer for birdie at the 10th to move to 4 under. He’s now just one back. Here comes Rory, folks…

UPDATE No. 5 (5 a.m. ET): Zach Johnson drains a 20-footer at the sixth for his third birdie in four holes and he’s now moved to within one at 4 under!

It may be rainy and cool, but that’s only softened the course. And there isn’t much wind. The course is still tough, but it is gettable.

UPDATE No. 4 (4:55 a.m. ET): Rory McIlroy birdies the seventh and he’s now just two back at 3 under.

Justin Thomas drained an incredible 50-plus-foot putt down a slope for birdie at the fifth to move back to 2 under. Moore double bogeys the 10th to fall to 2 under. Jason Day is 1 under overall through five.

UPDATE No. 3 (4:35 a.m. ET): Look out for Zach Johnson…

The 2015 Open champion birdies the fourth and is suddenly just two back.

UPDATE No. 2 (3:55 a.m. ET): Still pretty quiet so far.

Moore remains 4 under after three pars following that birdie at the third.

McIlroy has begun with four straight pars to stay 2 under. Justin Thomas is also still 2 under after a par-par opening. Tommy Fleetwood has birdied Nos. 4 and 5 to move to 1 under.

An update on conditions: There is rain falling and (obviously) it is quite overcast and dour out here. Nothing too terrible, but definitely not the bright sunny Thursday we got. Not short-sleeve weather for sure. Overnight rain and cooler weather has also generally softened the course a bit and there are 10 rounds under par at the moment.

There could be a nice score out there it seems. Still, the best round on the course right now is just 2 under.

UPDATE No. 1 (2:50 a.m. ET): Welcome to Day 2 at the Open!

You can see the pin positions above. Remember that this is the day where rain is expected, so conditions could get a bit more difficult. The rain is actually expected to subside by mid-afternoon, so the late starters may get a bit of a reprieve. We’ll see.

Anyway, nothing huge of note yet early in Round 2. Ryan Moore birdies No. 3 to move to 4 under and within one of the lead. Otherwise, it’s pretty calm as we wait for big names to tee off. McIlroy is off within minutes.

