2018 British Open: Tee times, pairings for Round 3 at Carnoustie

The tee times for Saturday at the 147th British Open at Carnoustie are here, and could we be in for an epic Moving Day.

There are a good deal of big names close to the lead, particularly Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson lurk at just six back.

There are no super twosomes among that group, but any of them could make a big charge Saturday. These are the pin placements they will face in Round 3:

Anyway, here are the tee times and pairings for Saturday:

(Note: all times Eastern; a-amateur)

SATURDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1