2018 British Open: World’s top 2 players, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, miss cut

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – So much for Dustin Johnson being the favorite to win the 147th British Open. The World No. 1 won’t be here for the final 36 holes. Neither will No. 2 Justin Thomas. Ditto for Jon Rahm, the world’s fifth-best player.

Those three heavyweights exited stage left after missing the cut.

Neither Johnson nor Thomas hung around long enough to express their feelings, but Thomas later shared his thoughts on Twitter: “Gonna figure out this tournament one of these years! Absolutely love @TheOpen and links golf, just have to eliminate the mistakes. Onward and upward @ Carnoustie Golf Links,” he tweeted.

Johnson is another who needs to figure out how to play links golf. Since finishing second at Royal St George’s in 2011, he’s gone T-9, T-32, T-12, T-49, T-9, T-54 and MC. The T-49 came after being the 36-hole leader at St Andrews in 2015.

There will be no Carnoustie comeback for 2007 runner-up Sergio Garcia. At least he and Thomas were close, coming in at 4 over. They missed Saturday tee times by one shot when the cut fell at 3 over, with 79 players qualifying for the final 36 holes.

Johnston wasn’t close. Rounds of 76 and 72 saw him finish at 6 over. Rahm was a shot better at 5 over after 69 and 78, but the Spaniard should be here for the weekend.

The Arizona State alum began the second round 2 under, within five shots of Kevin Kisner’s lead. He got to 3 under with a birdie at the first, bogeyed the second and got that shot back at the third.

Three consecutive pars from the fourth kept him at 3 under, but he should’ve been better. He missed birdie chances from inside 10 feet at five and from 15 feet at six. Then he went into meltdown.

Rahm arrived in Carnoustie intent on playing aggressively on the hardest course on the Open rota. While others were hitting irons, Rahm was bombing drivers. That ploy cost him a triple-bogey 7 at the seventh when he drove out of bounds.

A plugged bunker lie at the par-3 eighth hole cost him another dropped shot. His drive at nine found a fairway bunker and all he could do was splash out. He missed the green with his third and threw his club at the bag in rage. A double bogey ensued when he failed to get up and down.

Rahm’s Open ended in that 6-over, three-hole stretch. It’s his second missed cut in the 2018 majors after failing to play the final 36 holes at the U.S. Open.

“You never know in a major,” said Rahm, who finished fourth in the Masters. “Once you make the cut, you can have a good weekend. You get the right side of the draw, and you’re playing in some good weather, and you might be able to make some shots back and make it happen.

“Brooks (Koepka) was able to shoot crazy under par at Shinnecock in the last three-and-a-half rounds or two-and-a half rounds. You just never know what can be done. What stings more is missing the cut the last two majors knowing how good I played at Augusta.”

“I tried my hardest to the 18th hole. At least I can say I made birdie to that pin on the 18 at Carnoustie. Besides that, things didn’t happen. I can’t give an explanation really.”

Other notables to miss the cut included in-form Russell Knox and Martin Kaymer (4 over), Matthew Fitzpatrick (5 over) and Bubba Watson (6 over).