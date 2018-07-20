Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 71 at British Open

Tiger Woods put together a second straight 71 on Friday at the British Open.

He’s onto the weekend at Carnoustie. Here are the best highlights from his second round in Scotland:

Tiger hits iron down the middle at No. 1:

Tiger birdies No. 4 after pair of early bogeys:

Tiger drains long putt at No. 5 for back-to-back birdies:

Tiger gets back to Even with birdie at No. 11:

Tiger scores tap-in birdie at No. 14 to move to 1 under:

Tiger hits stunning approach at No. 18, but finishes with par for 71:

