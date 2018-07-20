Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 71 at British Open

Tiger Woods put together a second straight 71 on Friday at the British Open.
He’s onto the weekend at Carnoustie. Here are the best highlights from his second round in Scotland:
Tiger Woods put together a second straight 71 on Friday at the British Open.
He’s onto the weekend at Carnoustie. Here are the best highlights from his second round in Scotland:
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Tiger Woods’ chances to win the British Open are not good. He shot even par 71 Friday for the second (…)
Tiger Woods shot another 71 Friday at the British Open to remain in contention at Carnoustie. Woods had a birdie putt just miss on No. 18, (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Never, ever count Brooks Koepka out in major championships. The two-time defending U.S. Open champion might have (…)
Tiger Woods battled in the second round of the British Open and he’s safely onto the weekend. The 42-year-old fired a second (…)
Padraig Harrington will have an early exit in his return to an Open at Carnoustie. But he did have a nice moment of entertainment Friday. The (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Is Tommy Fleetwood on the verge of a major championship breakthrough? He hopes so, and Rory McIlroy thinks (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – On a rainy Friday morning on Scotland’s eastern coast, Zach Johnson stepped on the first tee at Carnoustie (…)
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Rory McIlroy is scrapping in his attempt to win the 147th British Open. “I’m going to go down swinging,” (…)
A complete list of the clubs Zach Johnson is using at the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie: DRIVER: PXG 0811 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi (…)
Tiger Woods begins his British Open with back-to-back 71s and finds himself in the top 30 in the clubhouse through 36 holes. Not a stellar (…)
Comments