Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

My Bag: Zach Johnson, 2018 British Open

Zach Johnson's PXG irons and wedges David Dusek/Golfweek

My Bag: Zach Johnson, 2018 British Open

Equipment

My Bag: Zach Johnson, 2018 British Open

A complete list of the clubs Zach Johnson is using at the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie:

DRIVER: PXG 0811 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana 73X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Red 7 X shaft

HYBRID: PXG 0317 (19 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder 8.8 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 712U (3), with Mitsubishi Fubuki AX H500 shaft, PXG 0311T (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: PXG 0311T Milled Sugar Daddy (48, 54 degrees), Zulu (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: SeeMore FGP

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

, , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Latest

More Golfweek
Home