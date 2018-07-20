My Bag: Zach Johnson, 2018 British Open

A complete list of the clubs Zach Johnson is using at the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie:
DRIVER: PXG 0811 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana 73X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Red 7 X shaft
HYBRID: PXG 0317 (19 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder 8.8 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 712U (3), with Mitsubishi Fubuki AX H500 shaft, PXG 0311T (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: PXG 0311T Milled Sugar Daddy (48, 54 degrees), Zulu (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: SeeMore FGP
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x