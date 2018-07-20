VIDEO: Harrington hits awkward shot between OB fence, makes unlikely birdie

Padraig Harrington will have an early exit in his return to an Open at Carnoustie. But he did have a nice moment of entertainment Friday.

The Irishman, who won his first major championship at the British Open here in 2007, went 76-74 this time around. At 8 over, he will surely miss the cut.

There were, though, his funny happenings of the par-5 sixth on Friday. Harrington’s drive was inches from going out of bounds left on the hole but luckily still stayed in.

A great break, but Harrington was still left to deal with the OB fence that was inches from his ball. He had to make the best of it, and that he did with this remarkable strike from a peculiar stance:

Hey, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

Harrington would end up birdieing the hole – an outstanding result considering he was inches from going out of bounds.

That he would play his following 12 holes in 4 over is a moot point.

The Claret Jug will not be in his hands this time around at Carnoustie, but Harrington has not lost his creativity out of trouble.