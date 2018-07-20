Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (E) makes back-to-back birdies to erase rough start

Tiger Woods started the British Open with a solid even-par 71. Can he build on that Friday and move into contention heading into the weekend?

We’ll follow his second round progress shot-by-shot. Keep up with it all below…

Hole No. 7: Par 4, 406 yards

OFF THE TEE (7:06 a.m. ET): An iron off the tee and Tiger immediately loses this one to the right. Hates it and should. This ball finishes in deep rough over there and maybe went 200 yards off the tee. That’ll leave a 200-yard range approach from deep rough. Depends on lie, but that won’t be fun.

Hole No. 6: Par 5, 588 yards

OFF THE TEE (6:45 a.m. ET): Another driver for Tiger, and this is a big miss to the right.

Remember, there’s out of bounds left. So that miss is understandable and predictable. Tiger ends up in rough, and the lie looks pretty good. Definitely a bailout swing, but he’s fine. If it got far enough down there, he can still go for this green in two.

SECOND SHOT (6:51 a.m. ET): Yeah, he was too far back to go for this. He takes iron from there and hits a stinger down the fairway. A good layup, and he’ll have a wedge third.

THIRD SHOT (6:54 a.m. ET): Actually, Tiger had 185 yards for his third with this hole playing directly into the wind. Even worse, his ball finished in a divot. Considering that, Tiger does pretty well to get this ball to finish about 40 feet below the hole. That long birdie putt remains. Not great on a par 5, but this one is playing tough right now dead into the wind.

ON THE GREEN (6:59 a.m. ET): With some slopes involved here, that was not an easy two-putt at all. It looked like Tiger’s first putt was coming up 6-7 feet short, but the ball catches a downhill slope late and trickles 18 inches below the cup. Great touch from Tiger. he taps in for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 6 (Even overall, T-33)

Hole No. 5: Par 4, 412 yards

OFF THE TEE (6:26 a.m. ET): An iron off the tee here, and it’s just fine in the fairway. Not far out there, so he’ll have maybe 200 yards for his second.

APPROACH SHOT (6:31 a.m. ET): So it was actually 183 yards on the approach, and Tiger fires an 8-iron right at the flag but about 25 feet short. Solid, unspectacular. The rain has started to come down significantly in the last few minutes, by the way.

ON THE GREEN (6:36 a.m. ET): Oh, baby! That putt was slow, but Tiger just gets that one to the hole and it drops for back-to-back birdies. This has been a huge last two holes to lean Tiger’s day toward contending rather than fighting the cut.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 5 (Even overall, T-33)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 401 yards

OFF THE TEE (6:15 a.m. ET): This hole is into the wind and Tiger turns to the driver again. This one is WAY better than No. 2, as he launches it perfectly down the right side of the fairway. As I said, I like the bit of more aggression off the tee – which to be fair, softer, cooler conditions have kind of necessitated anyway.

APPROACH SHOT (6:18 a.m. ET): OK then, this could be a bounceback. Tiger had 122 yards in and this ball lands about 10 feet right and past, and then forcefully zips back 12 feet under the cup. His best birdie look today, for sure.

ON THE GREEN (6:23 a.m. ET): There we go! Tiger gets that to fall in the left side for a birdie. He really needed that. Remember, the sixth is a reachable par 5. So within 30 minutes, he could be right back in this now.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 4 (1 over overall, T-48)

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 358 yards

OFF THE TEE (5:55 a.m. ET): An iron here for Tiger and this is just fine down the left side of the fairway. That makes the hole play a little longer, but he’ll still have a short-iron at most in. Note: That driver at the last hole was a bad swing, but I actually like him playing a little more aggressive there. It’s tough to see him winning this week playing as conservatively off the tee as he did Thursday.

APPROACH SHOT (6 a.m. ET): From about 150 yards, Tiger is on line but a bit short. This ball finishes about 30 feet under the hole. Not bad, but not awesome. Just noting this now: The cutline is currently 2 over. Tiger is +1.

ON THE GREEN (6:07 a.m. ET): That was a huge error. Tiger rammed his first putt 6 feet by for no good reason and his comebacker barely misses on the left. That is just a totally unforced three-putt bogey. A bad, terrible bogey – we’re not going to sugarcoat it. Tiger is now on the cutline.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 3 (2 over overall, T-67)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 476 yards

OFF THE TEE (5:39 a.m. ET): A bit of a surprise as Tiger takes driver. Getting a bit more aggressive. Unfortunately, he executes poorly as he loses this one well to the right. His ball ends up in deep rough well right of the fairway. The lie looks OK, though, so he’s really not in much trouble here considering the quality of the shot.

SECOND SHOT (5:43 a.m. ET): Well, that was awful. The ball was way above Tiger’s feet and he aimed at the crowd and tried to play a high hook. But this ball barely gets off the ground and goes into the crowd. This probably went 100 yards forward and stays in the rough. A much flatter, decent lie remains for his third, but he’ll have a full wedge and he would do incredibly well to get up and down from there for par.

Hey, uh guys, you may want to move back a little more 😵 #TheOpen

THIRD SHOT (5:47 a.m. ET): All Tiger could do from here was just aim this at the center of the green. He does just that and safely leaves himself about 30 feet left of the hole for par. That was a good, smart play after two poor shots to start the hole.

ON THE GREEN (5:52 a.m. ET): That was always a bit right and the ball traipses about a foot past. He taps in from there for bogey. Just a poorly played hole. Wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see that driver again today.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (1 over overall, T-48)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 391 yards

OFF THE TEE (5:20 a.m. ET): A sawed-off iron for Tiger here, and he likes it immediately. Right down the middle, a great opening blast. If Tiger’s conservative strategy is changing off the tee, he definitely didn’t show it here.

APPROACH SHOT (5:26 a.m. ET): This one from 157 yards is just the tiniest bit right and will give us a solid start. This one finishes about 15 feet away, right and just beyond the hole. A good birdie look upcoming to start.

ON THE GREEN (5:32 a.m. ET): Actually maybe 20 feet there, and Tiger hits a nice putt but it just slides by on the right. The ball harmlessly rolls to maybe 18 inches. He taps in for an easy par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (Even overall, T-32)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 5:20 a.m. ET. He has indeed made his way to the course! The KT Tape is back, too.

With significant rain falling @TigerWoods starts his warm up for round 2 once again wearing the supportive KT tape on his upper back and neck. According to Woods it's due to sleeping in a bad position. He's in solid position after Rd 1 of @TheOpen at Even. #TheOpen

And before he starts his round, here’s a look back at his Thursday:

A repetitive refrain from @TigerWoods:

“I got off to a great start …” https://t.co/KpJoHXTDKD#TheOpen — Golfweek (@golfweek) July 19, 2018

