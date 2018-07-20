Troy Merritt still on top as rain halts play at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – Troy Merritt has made 15 of 22 cuts on the PGA Tour this year, but inconsistent play on Saturdays and Sundays has led to just two top-10 finishes.

If the 32-year-old resident of Boise, Idaho, can maintain his early form at this week’s Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club, he could clinch his second victory in seven seasons on the tour.

Merritt followed Thursday’s 10-under-par 62 with a 67 on Friday and held a two-shot lead over Billy Horschel when second-round play was suspended at 3:30 p.m. because of thunderstorms. Only 41 of the field’s 132 players had completed their second rounds when play was halted.

The second round will resume at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, with third-round play to follow. The final round is set for Sunday.

Merritt was among the fortunate ones who finished Friday and was pleased with a round that included seven birdies and two bogeys.

“My driver got a little bit sideways toward the middle of the round, and I hit a couple less fairways,” he said. “But I hit a lot of greens again … and all in all it was a pretty good day of golf.”

Horschel was at 13-under after carding a 66 on Friday. Richy Werenski and Tom Lovelady were tied for third at 12-under, both having one hole left to complete their second rounds. Shawn Stefani (68), Hunter Mahan (68) and Morehead State University product Josh Teater (66) finished their rounds and were tied for fifth at 10-under.

Brittany Lincicome, the first woman to compete in a PGA Tour event since 2008, was among 27 players who hadn’t started their second rounds when play was halted. Lincicome shot a 6-over 78 on Thursday.

Merritt is a Boise State University product who joined the PGA Tour in 2010. His only career victory came in 2015, when he won the Quicken Loans National in Gainesville, Virginia.

He ranks 131st in this year’s FedExCup standings, with his best finish coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he tied for eighth.

Merritt said he’ll try to put his subpar weekend play behind him in Kentucky.

“If you think about that you’ve had some poor weekends, you might have another poor weekend,” he said. “This is different. We’re going to sit up, if not on top of the leaderboard, near the top.

“We just have to maintain focus and just work on one shot at a time and pound that through your head over and over and over. It gets very repetitive and boring, but that’s what you have to do when you’re near the top.”

After a bogey-free round Thursday, Merritt started hot Friday with birdies on four of his first seven holes to reach 14-under. He sandwiched his first two bogeys of the week at Nos. 9 and 13 around a birdie at No. 10 and birdied Nos. 15 and 17 to get to 15-under.

Merritt said the Keene Trace layout suits his game well.

“You like to think most courses are going to set up to your game, that’s for sure,” he said. “On the Tour, most don’t for me. I like this one, especially off the tee. There’s more left-to-right holes, and I like to work a fade. The ones that work right to left I can get away with playing a fade back into the fairway. They’re wide enough and soft enough to where I can do that.”

Horschel, who posted six birdies in his bogey-free round, entered as the tournament’s highest-ranked player in the FedExCup standings at No. 45.

Horschel admitted he was keeping track of Merritt during his round.

“I knew where Troy was and knew he got off to a really good start this morning,” he said. “I didn’t want to feel like I was too far back. If he took off and kept playing great, I felt like I had to really try to be more aggressive. I didn’t want him to get out of reach.”

Merritt said he’s been impressed with the Keene Trace course that is hosting a PGA Tour event for the first time.

“I wish we were playing firm because I think it would be even more exciting,” he said. “Unfortunately, in mid-July it’s going to be tough to find any course in the Southeast that’s not soaking wet.”