Weather halts play in Round 2 of PGA Tour Barbasol Championship

Play was suspended Friday afternoon during the Barbasol Championship as bad weather make conditions both unplayable and dangerous around the grounds at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky.

Troy Merritt led at 15-under when play was halted, while Billy Horschel is in second at 13-under.

Richy Werenski and Tom Lovelady are tied for third at 12-under. Werenski and Lovelady both have at least one more hole to play this round.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for spectators at mid-afternoon.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT THERE IS A MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER FOR ALL SPECTATORS OF THE BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP AT CHAMPIONS AT KEENE TRACE. SEEK APPROPRIATE SAFE SHELTER IMMEDIATELY — Barbasol Championship (@BarbasolChampKY) July 20, 2018

Brittany Lincicome is playing in the event on a sponsor’s exemption. She shot a 78 on Thursday and had a 3:49 p.m. Eastern tee time before play was halted.