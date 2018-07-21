2018 British Open: Five wild Sunday scenarios at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland—We’ve got superstars young and old, budding players in peak form and the most eccentric of all British Open venues.

What could go right? Here are five wild scenarios that could play out in the final round of the 147th British Open.

5. Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson struggle with food poisoning, Justin Rose beats Tiger Woods in playoff.

Staying in the same house this week (in case you missed it) co-leader Jordan Spieth and friends all suffer severe stomach cramps caused by their chef’s decision to serve lightly-seared salmon. Rose takes advantage, posts an early score and holds off Woods, who misses a playoff-forcing birdie putt at 18. Rose then holds up the Claret Jug ceremony 20 minutes after taking a congratulatory call from Queen Elizabeth II. She makes a point to call the first English winner since 1987 and the two end up discussing (at length) their mutual love of horse racing.