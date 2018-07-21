2018 British Open: How to watch the final round on TV Sunday

The most-exciting and star-laden major finish in years is poised to take place Sunday at Carnoustie.

Golf fans again will have the choice of waking up early or staying out late if they want to watch the entire final round of The 147th Open Championship on live TV.

Coverage on NBC and Golf Channel agains begins at 4:30 a.m. Eastern time, as the outlets conclude more than 50 hours of scheduled live coverage.

Among the big names featured in the final few games Sunday: Defending champion Jordan Spieth, who shot a 65 Saturday, and co-leaders Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner. All three are 9-under par. Tiger Woods shot a 66 to move to 5-under par. He is four shots back of the lead entering Sunday play.

2018 British Open TV Schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)

7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (NBC)

The will also be live streaming available at TheOpen.Com and GolfChannel.com.