2018 British Open: Jordan Spieth betting favorite in Las Vegas to win Claret Jug

Jordan Spieth is the betting favorite in Las Vegas to repeat as the Champion Golfer of the Year and win his second consecutive Claret Jug Sunday.

Spieth, who is tied for the lead at 9-under with Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner entering final-round play, is a solid 3-2 favorite, according to golfodds.com and Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman.

Co-leader Schauffele is next at 5-1, followed closely by Kisner at 11-2. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy (both 4 shots back) and Francesco Molinari (3 shots back) are next at 14-1.

Before the Open Championship, Dustin Johnson was the betting favorite at 12-1. The No. 1 golfer in the world, Johnson missed the cut at Carnoustie. Tommy Fleetwood, then 11-2, was the betting favorite entering Saturday play. He’s slipped to 20-1 heading to the final round.

Here are the latest featured Open odds: