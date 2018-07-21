Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 British Open: Jordan Spieth betting favorite in Las Vegas to win Claret Jug

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Jordan Spieth of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the third round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 21, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

2018 British Open: Jordan Spieth betting favorite in Las Vegas to win Claret Jug

2018 British Open: Jordan Spieth betting favorite in Las Vegas to win Claret Jug

Jordan Spieth is the betting favorite in Las Vegas to repeat as the Champion Golfer of the Year and win his second consecutive Claret Jug Sunday.

Spieth, who is tied for the lead at 9-under with Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner entering final-round play, is a solid 3-2 favorite, according to golfodds.com and Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman.

Co-leader Schauffele is next at 5-1, followed closely by Kisner at 11-2. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy (both 4 shots back) and Francesco Molinari (3 shots back) are next at 14-1.

Before the Open Championship, Dustin Johnson was the betting favorite at 12-1. The No. 1 golfer in the world, Johnson missed the cut at Carnoustie. Tommy Fleetwood, then 11-2, was the betting favorite entering Saturday play. He’s slipped to 20-1 heading to the final round.

Here are the latest featured Open odds:

Jordan Spieth 3-2
Xander Schauffele 5-1
Kevin Kisner 11-2
Francesco Molinari 14-1
Tiger Woods 14-1
Rory McIlroy 14-1
Kevin Chappell 20-1
Tommy Fleetwood 20-1
Alex Noren 25-1
Zach Johnson 30-1
Justin Rose 30-1
Matt Kuchar 40-1
Webb Simpson 50-1
Adam Scott 80-1
Tony Finau 80-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Austin Cook 200-1

