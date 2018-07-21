2018 British Open: Jordan Spieth's haircut all the buzz at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – The biggest difference between Jordan Spieth on Friday and Saturday was upstairs. No, not his mental game, but rather what was underneath his black Under Armour cap.

Spieth’s hair was getting a little long, so Saturday morning he laced up his sneakers and went for a stroll through the town of Carnoustie, looking for a barbershop.

Risky, yes, and Spieth found that out the hard way.

“He went a little high and tight,” Spieth said. “It was intended to be what I normally get, and instead he went a little shorter. Very British haircut. A little shaved on the sides, a little longer on top. It is what it is. Summertime, it works out.”

Said housemate Kevin Kisner, who shares the lead with Spieth after 54 holes: “It looked like a military grade haircut.”

The local barber certainly was no Debbie, a lady back in Aiken, S.C., who cuts Kisner’s hair for the rate of $25, including tip. Spieth’s new hair-do cost him about the same: Nine pounds, plus an 11-pound tip.

Surely, the barber recognized Spieth?

“I don’t think so,” Spieth said. “He didn’t really say much.”

Should Spieth win a second straight Claret Jug, it’s likely the barber will.