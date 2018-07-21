2018 British Open: Live blog, Round 3

The Open Championship continues Saturday at Carnoustie.

We’ll be tracking all of the action as players make their statements on Moving Day. Follow all Round 3 progress below:

Saturday pin positions ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/vUg4vrE4sm — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2018

UPDATE No. 1 (7:40 a.m. ET): Oh are there some numbers out there today.

Chris Wood is on fire, birdieing six of his first 10 holes to rocket from 2 over to 4 under. He’s just two back now.

Justin Rose, Patrick Reed and Yusaku Miyazato are all 5 under on their rounds and 2 under overall.

So yeah, the red numbers are out there.

