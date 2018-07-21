2018 British Open: Tiger Woods fires electric Saturday 66 to rocket near lead

Tiger Woods’ bid for his first major title in 10 years is alive and well after an electric Saturday.

Woods torched a gettable Carnoustie in the third round of the British Open, birdieing six of his first 14 holes – tying the lead at one point – and firing a 5-under 66 to rocket up the leaderboard.

When he reached the clubhouse, Woods was two off the lead and in a tie for fifth. With the lead groups having several holes to play on a nicer Carnoustie, that margin could easily grow by day’s end.

Regardless, Woods put himself in position heading into Sunday.

His day appeared it would start with a buzzkill, as Woods missed the opening green and chipped 15 feet short. But he proceeded to drain the putt for a clutch par.

Disappointment ensued at the second when he misread an 8-footer for birdie and missed an early opportunity. Two holes later, though, he calmly drained a 6-footer for his first birdie of the day.

Woods followed up by finding the green in two at the par-5 sixth. His 100-foot first putt came up 6 feet short and he knocked in the remainder for a second birdie.

His front nine came to a close with Woods ramming in a 40-footer for birdie at the ninth to go out in 3-under 33 and jolt his round.

It proved to be just the electricity he needed.

Woods proceeded to stuff a 9-iron from 140 yards to a foot at the 10th to move 4 under on the round. He nearly drove the 386-yard par-4 11th with driver, putted from just off the green within four feet and drained the putt for a third straight birdie to move to 5 under.

He was suddenly one back.

Three holes later, he set the golf world on fire when he hit the par-5 14th in two and two-putted for birdie.

With that, he had moved 6 under for the round and was TIED FOR THE LEAD. Boy did that create some excitement.

Of course, now the challenge was dealing with a brutal four-hole closing stretch.

Woods made a tough bogey at the 16th and then nearly hit his tee shot in the burn at the 18th. He was forced to wedge out from thick rough and left himself 100 yards for his third shot.

But he fashioned a beauty to within 4 feet and drained the putt for a sporty 66.

That’s a great round, of course. Where will it leave him at day’s end?

We’re not sure where exactly yet. But unless someone runs away on Saturday, Woods is right in this championship with 18 holes to play.