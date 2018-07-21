NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – Ten golfers are within three shots of the lead entering Sunday’s final round of the Barbasol Championship, which should lead to some exciting action for fans at Keene Trace Golf Club.

Sunday’s final round is set to tee off at 8:55 a.m., with the final twosome of Robert Streb and Hunter Mahan set to go at 2:50 p.m.

Streb, Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt will enter the day tied for the lead at 18-under-par 198. Sam Ryder, Blayne Barber and Billy Horschel are in a three-way tie for fifth at 17-under. Richy Werenski and Cameron Percy are tied for eighth at 16-under, and J.T. Poston is 10th at 16-under.

The purse for the tournament is $3.5 million, with the winner taking home $630,000.

Here’s a look at three storylines to watch in Sunday’s final round:

3. Will Hunter Mahan or Billy Horschel outclass the rest of the field?

Of the 10 golfers within three shots of the lead, Mahan and Horschel are the only ones with more than one victory on the PGA Tour.

Mahan, 36, has six PGA Tour victories but the last came in 2014. Kentucky golf fans likely will remember Mahan as a member of the 2008 United States team that won the Ryder Cup at Valhalla Golf Club.

Horschel, 31, is a five-time PGA Tour winner and was the 2014 FedExCup champion. He already has one victory this year (Zurich Classic of New Orleans) and is the highest-ranked player in this weekend’s tournament at No. 45 in the FedExCup standings.

2. Will someone get his first PGA Tour victory?

With the world’s top golfers competing in the British Open, the Barbasol Championship provided several participants with a chance at their first PGA win.

Of the top 10 players entering Sunday’s final round, six are searching for their first PGA Tour victories – Lovelady, Ryder, Barber, Werenski, Percy and Poston.

Ryder came close last week, tying for second place in the John Deere Classic.

1. What kind of score will it take Sunday to win the tournament?

Merritt matched the course record with a 62 in Thursday’s first round, and Streb, Ryder and Barber all carded 63s in Saturday’s third round.

Rain has left the Keene Trace course soft, and players are firing at the pins. Could someone shoot a course-record 61 on Sunday and take the title?