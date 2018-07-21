4 tied atop leaderboard entering final round of Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE – The first regular PGA Tour stop in Kentucky in 59 years has turned into a free-for-all.

Robert Streb fired a 9-under-par 63 – one shot off the course record – and joined three others as co-leaders after Saturday’s third round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

Streb, a 31-year-old from Oklahoma who played college golf at Kansas State University, said Sunday’s final round should be “a fan’s paradise.”

“Everybody’s going to have a chance at it,” Streb said. “It will probably come down to who’s hitting close and making the putts. I’d love to have a six-shot lead or something, but it’s great to have a chance and we’ll see how it goes.”

Streb, Hunter Mahan (third-round 64), Tom Lovelady (65) and Troy Merritt (69) all stand at 18-under 198 entering the final round, which is set to tee off at 8:45 a.m.

Ten golfers are within three shots of the lead. Sam Ryder (63), Blayne Barber (63) and Billy Horschel (68) are tied for fifth at 17-under. Richy Werenski (68) and Cameron Percy (69) are tied for eighth at 16-under and J.T. Poston (66) is 10th at 15-under.

Streb had a bogey-free round and birdied Nos. 17 and 18 to finish.

“I was a little surprised the scores were as low as they were,” Streb said. “There was a little breeze this afternoon, but obviously (low scores) were out there and a bunch of guys did it. We’ll see what tomorrow is like.”

Merritt, who matched the course record Thursday with a 62, made a 7-foot par putt on No. 18 to maintain a share of the lead entering Sunday’s final round.

Along with Streb, Ryder and Barber were the third-round stars with their 63s.

Ryder played bogey-free golf with nine birdies. He had a chance to match the course record, but his 34-foot birdie putt on No. 18 was just short.

A 28-year old who played at Stetson University, Ryder did not play in his first competitive golf tournament until he was 16.

“I wasn’t a Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas playing a lot of (junior) events growing up, so I still feel like I’m learning a lot,” said Ryder, who was the runner-up in last week’s John Deere Classic. “I’m still new to the game. I still love it. I still love to practice. I want to have a lot more career ahead of me. I don’t feel burned out with golf in the least bit, and I think that works to my advantage in a way.”

Barber played 35 holes Saturday after playing just one on Friday and said a brief nap between rounds gave him a boost.

“I’m staying with a nice family on the golf course and was able to go rest in between 18s and laid down for about 45 minutes and watched the British Open a little bit,” Barber said. “I’m definitely tired, but I think playing well kind of energized me and allowed me to keep going.”

Brittany Lincicome, the first woman to compete in a PGA Tour event since 2008, shot a 71 on Saturday morning but failed to make the cut with a two-round total of 5-over 149.

Four players with Kentucky ties made the cut. Lexington native and Morehead State product Josh Teater shot a third-round 69 and is tied for 15th place at 13-under. Former St. Xavier and University of Kentucky golfer Cooper Musselman (69) and Owensboro Apollo High product Matt Atkins (73) are tied for 49th place at 8-under. Former UK golfer Chip McDaniel (71) is tied for 65th place at 5-under.

Players credited the grounds crew with having the course in solid shape after Friday night thunderstorms knocked down tree limbs on the course and left thousands in the area without power. The Keene Trace grounds crew arrived at 4 a.m. Saturday to begin the course cleanup.