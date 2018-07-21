2018 British Open: Jordan Spieth among three 54-hole co-leaders

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round at the British Open at Carnoustie:

LEADING: Well that was a wild Saturday, and the leaderboard has become less bunched. But there’s actually a bigger logjam at the top now.

Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner all got to 9 under in the third round at Carnoustie to find themselves tied for the lead. They did so all shooting rounds of 68 or better on Saturday on a friendly layout.

The defending champion got into the house first, posting a flawless 6-under 65 to jump from three back to into a share. Spieth’s round started with him driving the opening green and burying a 10-foot eagle putt. And he just kept going the rest of the round.

Schauffele made six birdies in his third-round 67, and finished his day birdie-birdie-par-bogey-birdie to reach 9 under. He tied the lead by draining a 30-footer at the last.

Kisner continues to be on top after every round. The 18-hole solo leader and 36-hole co-leader went bogey-free in a Saturday 68 to also finish the day tied at 9 under.

Spieth will be looking for his second Open and fourth major title on Sunday. The other two seek major No. 1. It’ll be something to watch.

CHASING: This will be even more of a Sunday to watch considering who’s chasing. Kevin Chappell is in at 7 under and Francesco Molinari fired a 65 to put himself solo fourth at 6 under. But look who’s at 5 under … Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy!

An incredible Saturday for Woods, who birdied six of his first 14 holes and was tied for the lead at 6 under walking off the 14th green. A late bogey meant a 66 and the final groups then boosted the lead to 9 under later. But he’s T-6 and just four back. Saturday was more frustrating for McIlroy, who could only muster a 70. He’s still right in it, though.

Matt Kuchar is also at 5 under after a back-nine 32. Zach Johnson is as well as the 36-hole co-leader fired a 72. Tommy Fleetwood shoots 71 to find himself 5 under, too.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Johnson may not have had the best round, but he can at least lay claim to this incredible eagle putt early on Saturday:

SHORT SHOTS: Justin Rose made the cut on the number with a birdie at the 18th. He follows that up with a 7-under 65 to rocket to a tie for 13th at 4 under. … Adam Scott is also 4 under after a Saturday 68. … Zander Lombard is also 4 under after closing his 71 with a hole-out eagle. … Chris Wood plays his first 13 holes in 7 under and then makes two bogeys coming in. That’s a 5-under 66 that pushes him to T-20 at 3 under. … Rickie Fowler was within one after two early birdies. He then went OB at No. 6 and triple bogeyed. It led to a spiral and a disastrous 2-over 73 on a perfect day. He plummets to T-36 at 1 under. … Phil Mickelson is also 1 under after a 70. … Patrick Reed sits T-40 after a Saturday 68.