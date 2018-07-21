Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Brittany Lincicome bounces back at Barbasol but unlikely to make cut

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brittany Lincicome bounces back at Barbasol but unlikely to make cut

PGA Tour

Brittany Lincicome bounces back at Barbasol but unlikely to make cut

Brittany Lincicome began her second round at the Barbasol Championship early Saturday, as her Friday tee time was wiped out by bad weather that shut down play in mid-afternoon.

Lincicome entered play today at the PGA Tour event at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky., after shooting a 78 in the first round.

She was even on the day after two holes, but eventually found her groove.

She was 2-under for the day after the 10th hole, but gave one shot back on 11.

She now +5 for the event through 13 and remains nine shots off the projected cutline of -4.

PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home