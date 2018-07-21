Brittany Lincicome bounces back at Barbasol but unlikely to make cut

Brittany Lincicome began her second round at the Barbasol Championship early Saturday, as her Friday tee time was wiped out by bad weather that shut down play in mid-afternoon.

Lincicome entered play today at the PGA Tour event at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky., after shooting a 78 in the first round.

She was even on the day after two holes, but eventually found her groove.

Last 5 holes for @Brittany1Golf at the @BarbasolChampKY: • Birdie (11 feet)

• Birdie (6 feet)

• Birdie (6 feet)

• Par

• Birdie (6 feet) pic.twitter.com/ez8e90DUEq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 21, 2018

She was 2-under for the day after the 10th hole, but gave one shot back on 11.

She now +5 for the event through 13 and remains nine shots off the projected cutline of -4.