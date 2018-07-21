Brittany Lincicome finished with a flourish at the Barbasol Championship Saturday.

Lincicome shot a 1-under 71 on the day, thanks in part to an eagle on the 567-yard, par-5 17th. However, her run in this PGA Tour event at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky., would not extend any further into the weekend.

“This was an awesome experience, and I can’t thank Barbasol enough for giving me this opportunity. I just feel super blessed,” she said.

She stood at 5-over 149 after 36 holes Saturday. She shot a 78 on Thursday. Her Friday tee time was washed away as rain and bad weather suspended play.

She was nine shots over projected cutline of 4-under when she finished. Bad weather is expected later in the day on Saturday, which may push the back of Round 2 into Sunday.

Last 5 holes for @Brittany1Golf at the @BarbasolChampKY: • Birdie (11 feet)

• Birdie (6 feet)

• Birdie (6 feet)

• Par

• Birdie (6 feet) pic.twitter.com/ez8e90DUEq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 21, 2018

She was 2-under for the day after the 10th hole, but gave one shot back on 11.

But she still had a little magic left in her bag.

Wow. 🦅@Brittany1Golf just holed out for eagle from 116 yards on No. 17 @BarbasolChampKY! pic.twitter.com/JFb4FBKM5R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 21, 2018

Lincicome was attempting to become the first woman to make the cut in a PGA Tour event since Babe Zaharias did it twice in 1945.

But she did leave a lasting impact.