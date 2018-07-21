VIDEO: Chris Wood makes bizarre par save from up against OB fence

The 18th at Carnoustie keeps bringing us crazy par save moments.

First, there was Brandon Stone getting an unbelievably lucky bounce on an approach Thursday as his ball ricocheted from a certain out of bounds fate. He would make par.

The following day, Jhonattan Vegas provided a remarkably similar scene and also made par after his fortune.

A third day, and we’ve got a third great par at 18 after some incredible fortune.

Chris Wood hooked his approach left at the closing par 4 in round 3 at the British Open and his ball was heading right toward the out of bounds fence some 15 yards left of the green.

There was no bizarre bounce to get his ball back into playing, but it was sheer luck that his second shot stopped inches short of trundling under the fence and out of bounds.

Yes a great break, but Wood doesn’t get relief from that fence. It left a very tricky third shot.

Wood putted it and could only advance it so far. But then he finished things off with a remarkable par:

On the fence about whether you can get up and down or not?@Chris3Wood with the par-save of the day 👏🏼 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/8uEDTdbjhn — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 21, 2018

Yeah, that’s the way to finish your Saturday at the Open.

Wood was actually 7 under on his round entering the par-5 14th, so his 5-under 66 is somewhat disappointing in that regard.

But it could’ve been so much worse on that 18th. The golf gods smiled down on the Englishman.