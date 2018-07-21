Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 66 at British Open

Tiger Woods made a statement Saturday, firing a 5-under 66 to put himself right in the thick of it at the British Open.

He was two back when he reached the clubhouse. Here are the full highlights from Woods’ electric third-round 66:

Tiger birdies No. 4 for first of day:

For the third time in three days, @TigerWoods birdies the 4th to go -1. Full scoring https://t.co/gVDayzkpiZ#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/gR9eNPEhiE — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

Tiger jams in birdie at No. 9 to go out in 3-under 33:

Tiger stuffs approach at No. 10 to move 4 under on the round:

. @TigerWoods holes his fourth birdie of the day after this amazing approach at the 10th.https://t.co/qpzqXJ4BrC#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/cQeLeLBcDB — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

Tiger nearly drives green, makes third straight birdie at No. 11:

Tiger two-putts for birdie at No. 14 to tie lead:

Tiger makes tasty up and down for par at No. 18 to close out 66: