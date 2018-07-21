Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 66 at British Open

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 66 at British Open

Professional

Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 66 at British Open

Tiger Woods made a statement Saturday, firing a 5-under 66 to put himself right in the thick of it at the British Open.

He was two back when he reached the clubhouse. Here are the full highlights from Woods’ electric third-round 66:

Tiger birdies No. 4 for first of day:

Tiger jams in birdie at No. 9 to go out in 3-under 33:

Tiger stuffs approach at No. 10 to move 4 under on the round:

Tiger nearly drives green, makes third straight birdie at No. 11:

Tiger two-putts for birdie at No. 14 to tie lead:

Tiger makes tasty up and down for par at No. 18 to close out 66:

, , , Professional

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home