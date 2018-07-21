VIDEO: Jhonattan Vegas ends hectic British Open with incredible lucky break

It was a hectic week at Carnoustie for Jhonattan Vegas, who was lucky to even make it to the event on time.

Find the details of all that here.

So his 2018 British Open ended in style.

Vegas went 76-74 to miss the cut by a good margin, but his second round finished with an incredible stroke of luck. Check this out:

Yeah, that went from certain out of bounds to harmlessly back in the fairway. If that sounds familiar, Brandon Stone did something similar on his approach at 18 the day before.

Vegas ended up doing good on the break, getting up and down to finish with a miraculous par.

Not Vegas’ best week in terms of his play, but we’re betting he’s all smiles considering his hectic journey to get there working out and this nice gift from the golf gods at the end.