Jordan Spieth is in attack mode.

Carnoustie is up for the taking Saturday at the British Open, and the defending champion went after the course at the start.

He drove the par-4 first green (the hole is 380 yards!!) and drained the eagle putt to move within one of the lead right away. Here it is:

WHAT. A. START. 🚀@JordanSpieth drives then green then holes the putt 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ejTWtd9uY9 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

What a Saturday we have in store.