Michael Thorbjornsen wins 71st U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

Michael Thorbjornsen defeated Akshay Bhatia to win the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship Saturday at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey.

The two 16-year-olds are friends, but put that aside in the final match.

He needed to cozy this one up there. This is as good as it gets. Congrats to Michael Thorbjornsen, the 2018 #USJuniorAm champion! pic.twitter.com/SDQuKEcL5k — USGA (@USGA) July 21, 2018

Thorbjornsen, who was born in Cleveland but now lives outside Boston, won 1-up after Bhatia conceded an easy putt on the 36th hole that would have clinched it.