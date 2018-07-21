Murray State coach Velvet Milkman to serve as interim AD

Velvet Milkman, longtime women’s golf coach at Murray State, will serve as the school’s interim athletic director later this month. Milkman will fill the role once Allen Ward leaves for his new position as the director of athletics at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas. Ward spent 13 years at Murray State.

Milkman, who started the women’s golf program in 1993, recently completed her 25th season as the golf coach. She also has served as the school’s senior women’s administrator. She served a four-year term on the NCAA Women’s Golf Committee from 2010-14 and was chairman of the committee for the last two years. She will continue to coach the golf team.

“I know the transition period will be busy, however, we have an excellent staff at Murray State so I am confident that things will continue to move forward in a positive direction,” Milkman said. “I don’t plan on changing things on how I coach our team.”

The search for a new athletic director will begin immediately and Milkman is pacing herself.

“As of now, I am taking it day to day and undecided on if I will pursue the position on a permanent basis,” Milkman said.