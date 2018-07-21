The Forecaddie: After switch to Sean Foley, Kevin Chappell rediscovers form

After winning his first PGA Tour event, making the U.S. Presidents Cup team and rising to a career-high 23rd in the Official World Golf Ranking last year, Kevin Chappell has struggled to maintain that form this season. He’s missed six of his last 10 cuts, and hasn’t finished better than T-30 since a T-7 at Bay Hill in March.

However, through 54 holes of the British Open, Chappell has rediscovered it, shooting 70-69-67 to sit solo fourth at 7 under.

The Forecaddie couldn’t help but ask what clicked.

“It’s no secret I haven’t had the best year,” Chappell said. “Really just stayed patient and kind of stayed the course. It’s nice to see some hard work showing itself here at a major championship.”

Recently, that hard work has been done under the watchful eye of instructor Sean Foley, who Chappell is now working with. Foley is known for his philosophical approach to teaching, and Chappell has been all-in on Foley’s ideas – even if he might not fully understand some of them.

“Some of Sean’s philosophical stuff has really hit home with me,” Chappell said. “He’s obviously making me more efficient hitting it but more efficient mentally and understanding who I am.

“… We have a pretty open relationship and one that if you have a question, you ask. I just try to be as vulnerable with him as I can and let him help me the most he can.”

Foley also has a history of helping players modify their swings to alleviate back problems. Foley is the former swing coach of Tiger Woods and his current stable of players includes Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim and Cameron Champ, three players who have turned to Foley to help with back issues. Rose has since risen to No. 3 in the world and Champ recently won on the Web.com Tour.

Chappell, who has battled a bad back this year, is hoping for a similar resolution. Perhaps that could come Sunday at Carnoustie.