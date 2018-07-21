WATCH Zach Johnson drain comically long eagle putt to tie British Open lead

Zach Johnson is a pretty good putter, huh?

The 2015 Open Championship winner struggled to start the third round at Carnoustie, as the 36-hole co-leader bogeyed the fourth after a drive in a hazard and sandwiched that around four pars.

This on a day where birdies were flying everywhere.

He made up for it quickly. Johnson left himself maybe 100 feet for eagle at the par-5 sixth. If he could improbably make that monster of a putt, he would be tied for the lead.

And, yep, he then went ahead and drained it…

You can’t help but smile when you make that putt.

Johnson followed it up by rolling in a 30-footer for birdie at the next to remain in a share of the lead (after Kevin Kisner birdied the sixth).

A lot of fireworks already on this Saturday.