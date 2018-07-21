VIDEO: Zander Lombard holes out for eagle to finish Saturday at British Open

It wasn’t an easy third round for Zander Lombard, but it ended with something you really don’t ever see at Carnoustie.

The 23-year-old South African was 2 over for the third round of the British Open on a pristine Saturday when he came to Carnoustie’s monstrous par-4 18th.

A great drive, though, left him a closing approach inside 140 yards. And then, he produced a perfect conclusion to his day…

What an image. What a shot.

An eagle at Carnoustie’s 18th? We may not see that again for who knows how long.

Lombard finished with a 71 and is T-12 at 4 under through 54 holes.

A pretty phenomenal week for a guy who entered the tournament having made just four cuts in 20 European Tour starts this season.