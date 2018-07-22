Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 British Open: Golfers cheer Molinari after Championship victory

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 22: Francesco Molinari of Italy poses for photographers with the Claret Jug after winning the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 22, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

2018 British Open: Golfers cheer Molinari after Championship victory

2018 British Open

2018 British Open: Golfers cheer Molinari after Championship victory

Francesco Molinari shot a 69 Sunday to win The 147th Open Championship, becoming the first Italian golfer to do so.

His fellow pros – and others – were quick to offer their congratulations and praise across Twitter.

Here’s a look:

, , , , 2018 British Open, Professional

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home