2018 British Open: Golfers cheer Molinari after Championship victory

Francesco Molinari shot a 69 Sunday to win The 147th Open Championship, becoming the first Italian golfer to do so.

His fellow pros – and others – were quick to offer their congratulations and praise across Twitter.

Here’s a look:

What a round by @F_Molinari. Played with him Thursday-Friday, not surprised! Guy is the hottest player on the planet currently. Bogey free out there today is a championship round — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2018

Grande no, Major @F_Molinari! What a display of golf my friend! Very much deserved @TheOpen win! 1st Italian golfer to win a Major, amazing! — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 22, 2018

What a day

What a week

What a year

Congratulations @F_Molinari

🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 22, 2018

Grande @F_Molinari – a ball striker winning on a ball striking course! Champion golfer of the year!! #ClaretJug — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) July 22, 2018

Wow just awesome 👏🏻 So happy for @F_Molinari . What a fantastic player, a great person and super role model for aspiring golfers. What an achievement #championgolferoftheyear 😁@TheOpen . So pleased for you and all the team. Enjoy the celebrations cos you deserve it 🍾 🏆 💪🏻 — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) July 22, 2018

No bogeys on the weekend!!

Is it a man or a machine???

No matter what happens

Amazing performance @F_Molinari — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 22, 2018

I need to start eating more pasta!! Congrats @F_Molinari!! Incredible golf start to finish. — Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) July 22, 2018