2018 British Open: Golfers cheer Molinari after Championship victory

Francesco Molinari shot a 69 Sunday to win The 147th Open Championship, becoming the first Italian golfer to do so.
His fellow pros – and others – were quick to offer their congratulations and praise across Twitter.
Here’s a look:
What a round by @F_Molinari. Played with him Thursday-Friday, not surprised! Guy is the hottest player on the planet currently. Bogey free out there today is a championship round
— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2018
Grande no, Major @F_Molinari! What a display of golf my friend! Very much deserved @TheOpen win! 1st Italian golfer to win a Major, amazing!
— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 22, 2018
What a day
What a week
What a year
Congratulations @F_Molinari
🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹
— Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 22, 2018
Grande @F_Molinari – a ball striker winning on a ball striking course! Champion golfer of the year!! #ClaretJug
— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) July 22, 2018
Congratulations @F_Molinari What a display this weekend. Huge win and huge #Respect #theopen @TheOpen 👍🏻👊🏻🇮🇹🇪🇺🏆 pic.twitter.com/1J4qsV1ARZ
— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 22, 2018
Wow just awesome 👏🏻 So happy for @F_Molinari . What a fantastic player, a great person and super role model for aspiring golfers. What an achievement #championgolferoftheyear 😁@TheOpen . So pleased for you and all the team. Enjoy the celebrations cos you deserve it 🍾 🏆 💪🏻
— Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) July 22, 2018
No bogeys on the weekend!!
Is it a man or a machine???
No matter what happens
Amazing performance @F_Molinari
— Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 22, 2018
Great @TheOpen … deserved winner @F_Molinari . Congratulations
— Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) July 22, 2018
I need to start eating more pasta!! Congrats @F_Molinari!! Incredible golf start to finish.
— Hunter Mahan (@HunterMahan) July 22, 2018
Just AWESOME @F_Molinari ,you played flawless golf all week! Hard work and determination,you deserve this! #ballstriker #pure #greatguy
— Branden Grace (@BrandenGrace) July 22, 2018
Many many congratulations @F_Molinari. From us all @The_Wisley Flawless round.
— Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) July 22, 2018
Huge congrats to @F_Molinari 😊 https://t.co/2Bh3VuSOzX
— Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) July 22, 2018
