2018 British Open: Shouting fan irks Tiger Woods on closing hole

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — A fan yelled on his downswing. Tiger Woods flinched. Luckily for the R&A and golf history, Woods’ 18th hole tee shot still hit the fairway.

“I’ve had things like that happen a lot in my career with people who just tried to time it,” said Woods, who did not finish with his normal follow through and immediately looked up at the fan.

As other fans jeered, the man began yelling more gibberish back at Woods and caddie Joe LaCava as they exited the tee.

“They tipped back a few, and it’s late in the day,” Woods said.

“Unfortunately, that’s part of what we have to deal with in today’s game. People are trying to yell out things to try to be on TV or be in social media or whatever it may be. That was too close to the game of play.”

The fan was holding a beer, standing on the second floor of the R&A’s 800 pound-per-pass Claret Jug Pavilion hospitality tent, just 25 yards from where Woods teed off. It’s one of the closest to play hospitality tents ever seen at the British Open.

Woods shot a closing 71 and finished T-6.