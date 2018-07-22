2018 British Open: Tiger Woods' errant approach on 11 hits spectator (VIDEO)

Colin Hauck was a spectator along the 11th fairway Sunday at Carnoustie in Scotland during the British Open when he was struck by an errant shot from Tiger Woods.

Hauck, 34, from Annapolis, Md., won’t ever forget it.

In case anyone cares, this was the video I was taking when I was struck by my DEAR FRIEND @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/6tH1SCdTU8 — Colin Hauck (@ColinHauck) July 22, 2018

Woods’ approach shot into 11 knocked Hauck’s cell phone out of his hand while he was shooting video.

Woods took a quick look at his tricky third shot, then walked over to Hauck, shook his hand, apologized and handed him an autographed glove.

Class is permanent. Tiger Woods hits a fan with his approach on the 11th. Signs, seals and delivers a glove to make up for it. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/YHxEou8dqJ — National Club Golfer (@NCGMagazine) July 22, 2018

Woods would make his first double bogey of the tournament on that hole and never regain the lead.

“A little ticked off at myself for sure,” Woods said. “I had a chance starting that back nine to do something and I didn’t do it.”