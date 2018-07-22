Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 British Open: What Tiger Woods said after his 71 Sunday

Jul 22, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Tiger Woods reacts after playing his shot from the third tee during the final round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods attempted to win his 15th major Sunday during the final round of the 2018 British Open.

At one point, he held the solo lead before a calamitous double-bogey on 11 and another bogey on 12. He finished where he started on Sunday, at 5-under par after a 71 and ended T6, three shots behind Francesco Molinari.

Here’s what he had to say, some quotes were from his post-round interview with NBC/Golf Channel’s Steve Sands:

On how difficult it is to win The Open:

“It’s not easy. It takes every facet of the game. And on top of that, you’ve got to get a couple of good bounces. Links golf is something else.”

On having his children watching on site this week:

“The only thing they’ve seen is my struggles.”

On his progress thus far in 2018:

“It’s going to sting for a little bit here, but from where I was to where I am now, I’m blessed.”

On his overall play Sunday:

“I made a few mistakes there … drove it in the rough with two 3 irons, 11 and 12.”

On how Woods’ playing partner Molinari looked:

“The way Francesco played today was beautiful. Short game was on point.”

