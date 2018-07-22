2018 British Open: What Tiger Woods said after his 71 Sunday

Tiger Woods attempted to win his 15th major Sunday during the final round of the 2018 British Open.

At one point, he held the solo lead before a calamitous double-bogey on 11 and another bogey on 12. He finished where he started on Sunday, at 5-under par after a 71 and ended T6, three shots behind Francesco Molinari.

Here’s what he had to say, some quotes were from his post-round interview with NBC/Golf Channel’s Steve Sands:

On how difficult it is to win The Open:

“It’s not easy. It takes every facet of the game. And on top of that, you’ve got to get a couple of good bounces. Links golf is something else.”

On having his children watching on site this week:

“The only thing they’ve seen is my struggles.”

On his progress thus far in 2018:

“It’s going to sting for a little bit here, but from where I was to where I am now, I’m blessed.”

On his overall play Sunday: