2018 PGA Championship: Early Las Vegas odds favor Spieth, Rory, DJ

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are the early betting favorites in Las Vegas for PGA Championship.

Each is at 12-1 to win the final major of 2018. The 100th PGA Championship will be held at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo., from Aug. 9 – 12. World No. 1 Johnson was the favorite heading into the British Open at 12-1 but failed to make the cut.

Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas are all 16-1 for the PGA, according to golfodds.com and Las Vegas Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman.

Woods, McIlroy and Spieth each shared the lead or parts of it on Sunday at Carnoustie in the final round of The 147th Open Championship. They all eventually bowed to Francesco Molinari.

The Champion Golfer of the Year Molinari has been installed at 25-1 at Bellerive.

Here are the latest PGA Championship odds among players at 100-1 or better:

2018 PGA Championship Betting Odds

Rory McIlroy 12-1 Jordan Spieth 12-1 Dustin Johnson 12-1 Tiger Woods 16-1 Rickie Fowler 16-1 Justin Thomas 16-1 Justin Rose 18-1 Brooks Koepka 20-1 Jon Rahm 20-1 Tommy Fleetwood 25-1 Francesco Molinari 25-1 Jason Day 25-1 Hideki Matsuyama 20-1 Patrick Reed 30-1 Henrik Stenson 40-1 Paul Casey 40-1 Alex Noren 40-1 Phil Mickelson 50-1 Sergio Garcia 50-1 Bubba Watson 50-1 Tony Finau 50-1 Xander Schauffele 50-1 Matt Kuchar 50-1 Marc Leishman 60-1 Branden Grace 60-1 Louis Oosthuizen 60-1 Patrick Cantlay 60-1 Bryson DeChambeau 60-1 Webb Simpson 60-1 Adam Scott 80-1 Zach Johnson 80-1 Kevin Kisner 80-1 Ian Poulter 100-1 Thomas Pieters 100-1 Tyrrell Hatton 100-1 Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1 Daniel Berger 100-1 Kevin Chappell 100-1 Brian Harman 100-1 Brandt Snedeker 100-1

