2018 PGA Championship: Early Las Vegas odds favor Spieth, Rory, DJ

Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are the early betting favorites in Las Vegas for PGA Championship.
Each is at 12-1 to win the final major of 2018. The 100th PGA Championship will be held at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo., from Aug. 9 – 12. World No. 1 Johnson was the favorite heading into the British Open at 12-1 but failed to make the cut.
Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas are all 16-1 for the PGA, according to golfodds.com and Las Vegas Westgate LV SuperBook Manager Jeff Sherman.
Woods, McIlroy and Spieth each shared the lead or parts of it on Sunday at Carnoustie in the final round of The 147th Open Championship. They all eventually bowed to Francesco Molinari.
The Champion Golfer of the Year Molinari has been installed at 25-1 at Bellerive.
Here are the latest PGA Championship odds among players at 100-1 or better:
2018 PGA Championship Betting Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|12-1
|Jordan Spieth
|12-1
|Dustin Johnson
|12-1
|Tiger Woods
|16-1
|Rickie Fowler
|16-1
|Justin Thomas
|16-1
|Justin Rose
|18-1
|Brooks Koepka
|20-1
|Jon Rahm
|20-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25-1
|Francesco Molinari
|25-1
|Jason Day
|25-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|20-1
|Patrick Reed
|30-1
|Henrik Stenson
|40-1
|Paul Casey
|40-1
|Alex Noren
|40-1
|Phil Mickelson
|50-1
|Sergio Garcia
|50-1
|Bubba Watson
|50-1
|Tony Finau
|50-1
|Xander Schauffele
|50-1
|Matt Kuchar
|50-1
|Marc Leishman
|60-1
|Branden Grace
|60-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|60-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|60-1
|Webb Simpson
|60-1
|Adam Scott
|80-1
|Zach Johnson
|80-1
|Kevin Kisner
|80-1
|Ian Poulter
|100-1
|Thomas Pieters
|100-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100-1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|100-1
|Daniel Berger
|100-1
|Kevin Chappell
|100-1
|Brian Harman
|100-1
|Brandt Snedeker
|100-1
For the rest of the player betting odds, click here.
