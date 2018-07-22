Barbasol Championship to conclude on Monday after weather suspends play

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. —If you did not get enough early golf this past weekend at the British Open, the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship has your Monday morning golf fix.

The final round of the first regular PGA Tour event in Kentucky in 59 years was delayed Sunday for more than seven hours and eventually suspended due to heavy rainfall and lightning.

Play will resume at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Monday and Golf Channel will pick up live coverage starting at 8:30.

Co-leaders Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt, tied at 18-under-par 198 after three rounds, didn’t tee off Sunday.

Eight players never started and only 21, among them Chip McDaniel, played all 18 holes on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, the weather was pretty terrible,” said McDaniel, the recent University of Kentucky graduate who finished the tournament with a 6-under-par 282.

The final pairing of Streb and Mahan is set to off shortly before 8 a.m.

The final round was initially halted at 12:40 p.m. when a lengthy rain shower created puddles of water on the fairways and rushing streams down cart paths. Play resumed at 4:30 p.m. for 10 minutes before lightning halted action again until 6 p.m.

With nobody on the course, players, fans, media members and event volunteers huddled around televisions to see Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth fall short of winner Francesco Molinari at the British Open.

Low scores and precipitation have been consistent at Keene Trace Golf Club.

Ten golfers entered Sunday within three shots of the lead, creating a wide-open feel after weather forced 91 players to finish their second rounds Saturday. McDaniel was among those who made the cut and pulled double duty.

“It’s a little interesting playing a 36-hole day in a PGA Tour event,” McDaniel said.

When the rain has stopped, players have attacked the greens and piled up birdies.

Streb and contenders Sam Ryder and Blayne Barber each shot a 63 on Saturday. And Merritt tied the course record (Steve Flesch, 1992) with a 10-under 62 during Thursday’s opening round.

“Just have to stay aggressive on this golf course,” Barber said Saturday. “There are a lot of opportunities. It’s soft. Just hope we can keep the weather away and get there and have some fun.”