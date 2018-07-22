2018 British Open: Francesco Molinari fires flawless closing 69 for 1st major title

For the first time, the Champion Golfer of the Year is Italian.

Francesco Molinari hung tough all Sunday at a windy, difficult Carnoustie, opening the round with 13 straight pars and then birdieing 14 and 18 to fire a flawless 2-under 69. That gave him an 8-under total and a two-shot victory, making him the first Italian player to win any major.

This is Molinari’s first major title.

What a gutsy performance, as everyone else around him seemed to either vacillate between birdies and bogeys or drop off all together. Molinari got into contention with a Saturday 65 (he entered the final round three back) and then bought it home Sunday.

Molinari played his final 37 holes without a bogey.

He first took the outright lead Sunday with a birdie at 14 to move to 7 under and then got it back again when he stuffed his approach to 4 feet at 18 and made the birdie.

Xander Schauffele then bogeyed the 17th to fall two behind and couldn’t hole out for eagle at the last to force a playoff. With that, Molinari was the champion.

This continues an incredible few months for Molinari. He won the BMW PGA Championship in May and then earned his first PGA Tour title last month with an eight-shot domination at the Quicken Loans National, a Tiger Woods-hosted event.

Molinari, 35, followed with a T-2 at the John Deere Classic. He also finished second at the Italian Open in June. His recent results now go 1-T2-1-T25-2-1.

Weeks after winning Woods’ event, Molinari won the Open while playing with Woods on Sunday.

The 42-year-old played a flawless first 10 holes to reach 7 under and the solo lead by one, but a double bogey-bogey stretch at Nos. 11-12 killed his chances. He ended up shooting even-par 71 to tie for sixth.

The Champion Golfer of the Year did come out of Woods’ Sunday group. But it was Molinari who came out on top.

What a performance.