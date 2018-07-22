2018 British Open live blog: final round

The Open Championship concludes Sunday at Carnoustie, and wow could we be in for a good one.

Jordan Spieth is among the co-leaders, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy just four back. It’s possible this could be a final round for the ages. Whatever the case, a champion will be crowned Sunday.

We’ll be tracking all of the action as players battle for the Claret Jug. Follow all final-round progress below:

Sunday pin positions ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/Q4xfqnZtYe — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

• • •

UPDATE No. 2 (8:56 a.m. ET): Sam Locke, a 19-year-old Scot, has officially won the Silver Medal for finishing low amateur.

He was the only amateur to make the cut and goes 72-73-70-78 to get in at 9 over. He’s currently T-75.

UPDATE No. 1 (8:18 a.m. ET): The wind is up in the final round, with breezes in 15+ mph range all day and gusts nearing 30 mph.

So far, that has shown in the scores. There are still sub-par rounds out there, but we don’t see the super low scores of Saturday. The best round in the clubhouse is 2-under 69, and nobody is better than 3 under in his round on the course right now.

Don’t expect Saturday’s shootout, then – especially as these early groups don’t have the pressure of contending that the afternoon set will have. It’ll be interesting how this all plays out.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js