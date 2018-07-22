Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 British Open live blog: final round

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 21, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

2018 British Open live blog: final round

Professional

2018 British Open live blog: final round

The Open Championship concludes Sunday at Carnoustie, and wow could we be in for a good one.

Jordan Spieth is among the co-leaders, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy just four back. It’s possible this could be a final round for the ages. Whatever the case, a champion will be crowned Sunday.

We’ll be tracking all of the action as players battle for the Claret Jug. Follow all final-round progress below:

• • •

UPDATE No. 2 (8:56 a.m. ET): Sam Locke, a 19-year-old Scot, has officially won the Silver Medal for finishing low amateur.

He was the only amateur to make the cut and goes 72-73-70-78 to get in at 9 over. He’s currently T-75.

UPDATE No. 1 (8:18 a.m. ET): The wind is up in the final round, with breezes in 15+ mph range all day and gusts nearing 30 mph.

So far, that has shown in the scores. There are still sub-par rounds out there, but we don’t see the super low scores of Saturday. The best round in the clubhouse is 2-under 69, and nobody is better than 3 under in his round on the course right now.

Don’t expect Saturday’s shootout, then – especially as these early groups don’t have the pressure of contending that the afternoon set will have. It’ll be interesting how this all plays out.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , Professional

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home