2018 British Open: Sunday weather forecast calls for strong winds

The Open Championship wind we all know and love appears it will finally kick up on Sunday.

This year’s event at Carnoustie has been relatively benign when it’s come to breezes, as the wind has mainly been either docile or nonexistent. There have been spurts where it’s gotten to maybe 15 mph, but that’s about it.

Well, the final round appears to be much different. Here’s a look at the forecast for the remainder of Sunday:

Those wind speeds are no joke. It’s a steady 15+ mph breeze basically until the conclusion of play with gusts close to 30 mph throughout. Even in the middle of the morning, the winds were already cruising:

Swing it easy when it’s breezy 🤔#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/vIDgozmpWu — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 22, 2018

So the bevy of low scores we saw fly up on Saturday? Definitely don’t expect a repeat of that in the final round. And certainly those breezes should favor the players who can grind the best.

It’s going to be a heck of a Sunday in high breezes at the Open.